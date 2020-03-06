Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.48.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

