Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) vs. Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) Head to Head Comparison

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -910.45% -171.36% -93.30% Perrigo 3.02% 9.56% 4.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Perrigo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $9.66 million 150.72 -$114.78 million ($1.63) -0.94 Perrigo $4.84 billion 1.55 $146.10 million $4.03 13.68

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Nabriva Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nabriva Therapeutics and Perrigo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Perrigo 0 4 2 0 2.33

Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 387.01%. Perrigo has a consensus target price of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than Perrigo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perrigo beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection. The company is also developing BC-7013, a semi-synthetic compound derived from pleuromutilin, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. In addition, it is developing lefamulin for use in the treatment of ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia or hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and sexually transmitted infections. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.