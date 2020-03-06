National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.13. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 197 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.