National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA)

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.70). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 12 month low of C$61.80 and a 12 month high of C$71.00.

