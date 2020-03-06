National Bank Financial Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $9,693,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

