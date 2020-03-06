National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Critical Survey

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 National Retail Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. National Retail Properties has a consensus target price of $61.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and National Retail Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 2.97 $51.19 million $0.90 13.33 National Retail Properties $670.49 million 13.80 $299.18 million $2.76 19.53

National Retail Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 8.04% 3.01% 1.45% National Retail Properties 43.34% 7.70% 3.95%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Empire State Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

