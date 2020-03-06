Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NRP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Resource Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $13.66 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26). Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.