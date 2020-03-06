NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NCR traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 18527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $52,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NCR by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,097,000 after buying an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $8,245,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

