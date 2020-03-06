Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the Internet television network will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $372.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.85. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

