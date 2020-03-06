Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Up 8.1% on Strong Earnings

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) shares were up 8.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.68, approximately 339,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 144,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from to in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 159,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 832.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

