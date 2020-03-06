New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. Purchases 89,500 Shares

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.41 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $547.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

