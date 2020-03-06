NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys $198,250.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,250.00.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00.

NGL stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

