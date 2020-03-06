Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nike in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

NKE stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,862,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

