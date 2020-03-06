NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NMHLY stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.72.

About NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

