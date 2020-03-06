NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

