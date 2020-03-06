Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NHYDY opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

