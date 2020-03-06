Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.