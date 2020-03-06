Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $76.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as low as $79.83 and last traded at $81.37, with a volume of 35163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

