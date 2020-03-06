Northland Securities Lowers Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Price Target to

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Super League Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.85.

SLGG stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

