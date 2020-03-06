Novocure Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Novocure in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -907.50 and a beta of 2.27. Novocure has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

