Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Obayashi stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Obayashi has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

