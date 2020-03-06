Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a positive rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $355.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 92,165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

