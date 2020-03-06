Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.