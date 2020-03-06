Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 2.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $68.12 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

