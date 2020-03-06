Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 12.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares traded up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.66, 14,374,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 4,129,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,362,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Opko Health by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

