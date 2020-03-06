Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $499,112.00 and $5.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

