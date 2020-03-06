Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Lowered to $8.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 12,569.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 577.2% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,716 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

