Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.01

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.05. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 5,936 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.76% of Origin Agritech worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

