OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

