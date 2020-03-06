Ovintiv (OVV) versus Its Peers Financial Review

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ovintiv to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 2.84 Ovintiv Competitors $10.00 billion $464.75 million 6.56

Ovintiv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ovintiv Competitors 2423 9211 12827 430 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 171.32%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 79.92%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -11.85% -2.10% 4.83%

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 45.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovintiv rivals beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.