Pattern Energy Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price target on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

NASDAQ PEGI opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,022,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1,977.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 1,905,566 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 582,680 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,004,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.844 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.86%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

