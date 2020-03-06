PAXEX (PAXEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,201.00 and $42.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

