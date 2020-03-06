PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) versus Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Critical Comparison

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PCCW alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PCCW and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Telekom Austria pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCCW and Telekom Austria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.96 billion 0.91 $114.46 million N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 1.01 $366.24 million $1.10 14.14

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 7.15% 12.92% 3.88%

Risk & Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PCCW shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats PCCW on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, and outsourced call center and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband Internet access solutions and Web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers entertainment over-the-top platform; multi-platform digital music services; and digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.