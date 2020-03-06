PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Acquires $175,300.00 in Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,669 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

