Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

BTU has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

BTU stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $494.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

