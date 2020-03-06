Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

LON SENS opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Sensyne Health has a 52-week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

