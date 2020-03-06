Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of XP Power to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

XPP stock opened at GBX 3,127 ($41.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,416.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,856.70. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $625.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

