PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 553,279 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

