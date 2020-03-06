Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.11. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 6,658,608 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

About Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

