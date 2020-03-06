Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0004

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.69 million and $48,153.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,718,829,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

