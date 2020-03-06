Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.23.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

