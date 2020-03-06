Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the software maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 148,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $7,148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

