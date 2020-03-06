Piper Sandler Comments on Campbell Soup’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

CPB stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $85,513,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,092,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 177,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $13,442,911,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

