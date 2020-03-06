Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $242.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

