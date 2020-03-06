Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.44 ($86.56).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €54.86 ($63.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.32 and a 200 day moving average of €63.77. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a twelve month high of €70.66 ($82.16).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

