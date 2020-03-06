Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $802.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

