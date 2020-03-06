President Energy’s (PPC) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised President Energy to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 7 ($0.09) to GBX 10.50 ($0.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered President Energy to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get President Energy alerts:

Shares of LON PPC opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.12. The company has a market cap of $42.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. President Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12).

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.