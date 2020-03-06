ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.