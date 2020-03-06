ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $20.67. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2,303,600 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,454.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 221,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 100,586 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.