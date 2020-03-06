Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) versus TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Head to Head Survey

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Financial and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial and TFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $56.89 million 2.54 $4.42 million $0.58 33.29 TFS Financial $502.55 million 12.29 $80.24 million $0.28 78.75

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 10.97% 4.59% 0.51% TFS Financial 16.72% 4.98% 0.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Provident Financial pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial pays out 385.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

